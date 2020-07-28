After Najib’s SRC conviction, PM Muhyiddin says Perikatan govt will always uphold rule of law

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court as he leaves the building July 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called on everyone to place their utmost trust in Malaysia’s judiciary, which he described as free and impartial following the High Court’s conviction of Datuk Seri Najib Razak today.

Muhyiddin, who was once deputy when Najib was prime minister and who was also sacked from the same administration, said his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government respects the court’s judgment in the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“I understand my friends’ sentiments and feelings towards the court decision made today,” he said in a statement this evening, without elaborating on their identities.

“However, I wish to stress that the Perikatan Nasional government will always uphold the rule of law,” he added.

He also said the government respects Najib’s right to appeal against his conviction.

“Let us give space for the legal process to take place to ensure that justice is served,” Muhyiddin said.

Najib, 67, was found guilty of all seven charges of power abuse, criminal breach of trust and laundering over RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state-owned investment fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million for his crimes.

However, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali granted Najib a stay of execution pending his appeal.

Muhyiddin’s PN government was formed after his Bersatu party broke away from Pakatan Harapan (PH) following the coalition’s collapse in February.

Bersatu then allied with former political nemeses Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

Najib, who is still Pekan MP, is currently chairman for BN and the Umno advisory board.

PH parties and their political allies celebrated the verdict on Najib after the announcement, calling it a victory for the people who voted them into power even though their coalition is now back in the Opposition.