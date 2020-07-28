Abdul Hadi indicates Najib’s SRC conviction has no bearing on PAS-Umno cooperation

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has expressed his commitment to the Islamist party’s cooperation with Umno despite the High Court’s decision today to convict Datuk Seri Najib Razak on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Abdul Hadi said PAS respects the court process in line with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s stance on upholding the rule of law and is confident that Najib will exercise his right to appeal to get “justice”.

“PAS is confident that Datuk Seri Najib will take full advantage of the opportunity afforded to him to seek justice in court at the next level.

“In any case, PAS expresses its commitment with Umno to Muafakat Nasional as well as ongoing efforts to strengthen the Perikatan Nasional government,” he said in a statement tonight.

Najib was found guilty of all seven charges of power abuse, criminal breach of trust and laundering over RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state-owned investment fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million for his crimes.

However, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali granted the former prime minister a stay of execution pending his appeal.

Najib, who is still Pekan MP, is currently Barisan Nasional chairman and an Umno advisory board member.

Both Umno and PAS joined forces with current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu, which broke away from Pakatan Harapan in February, to form PN.



