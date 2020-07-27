Pusaka, Allianz Malaysia in Projek Bina Bangsa initiative on founding of Malaysia

Founder Director of Pusaka Eddin Khoo speaks during IDEAS 4th Liberalism Conference in Kuala Lumpur October 19, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Arts NGO Pusaka has announced an education initiative aimed at delivering greater historical clarity surrounding the events that led to the formation of Malaysia that will be launched next month.

The initiative, called Project Bina Bangsa, will see the publication of a series of 10 books that delve into the history behind the foundation of the country, and intends to provide essential material for public education and general consumption purposes of Malaysia’s history.

Projek Bina Bangsa, the product of a collaboration between Pusaka and insurance providers Allianz Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia), is set to see the first of the 10 books released in August this year at selected bookstores.

Pusaka founder Eddin Khoo, who heads the initiative, said it hopes that the project can trigger more meaningful discourse of the country’s foundations and to ride on the ever growing interest in history among Malaysians.

“We hope to convey the history, setting, relevance and purpose of each topic within the context of the perennial and present-day challenges facing Malaysia’s diverse and complex society.

“The effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, greater social cohesion and integration will be imperative,” he said, adding that efforts to consolidate a national memory to root the nation in its historical foundations will also be imperative in realising the initiative.

The 10 books are titled: The Rukunegara, The Malayan Union, The Making of the Malayan Constitution, The Formation of Malaysia, The National Language Act and National Cultural Congress, The Malacca Digest, The Treaty of Pangkor, The Malay Reservation Enactment 1913, The New Economic Policy, and Wawasan 2020.

The project will also host a series of online videos and virtual discussions surrounding the 10 topics, aimed at engaging with the youths, students, civil society, the media, and the general public.

Allianz Malaysia chief executive Zakri Khir said insurers, as players in the business of protection, also have an integral part to play in promoting unity to protect the nation’s heritage.

Zakri also said how he felt Malaysia’s history has often been under-appreciated, adding how school history lessons only briefly touches on the struggles of Malaysia’s forefathers to achieve independence.

“These missing links and forgotten stories can inculcate pride and a sense of belonging to the nation and unite Malaysians regardless of their colour or creed.

“There is a need to instil a love for history and patriotism amongst Malaysians, especially the young.

“I am thrilled that this initiative has come about now and Allianz Malaysia is very proud to be working alongside Pusaka to achieve this,” added Zakri.