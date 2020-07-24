Cradle Fund CEO murder trial: Witness says saw petrol can at employer’s home

Samirah Muzaffar, accused of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan, attends her trial at the Shah Alam High Court October 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 24 — A witness in the murder of Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan told the High Court here today that he had seen a petrol can in a white plastic box in the compound of his employer’s home.

Muhammad Nabil Faqih, 28, who is the 28th prosecution witness, said he saw the petrol can a few days after starting work as Nazrin’s personal driver.

“I started work with Encik (Mr) Nazrin on April 23, 2018 until June 13, 2018, and had seen the petrol can in the (white plastic) box that was placed behind a vase in the house compound three or four days after I started work.

“I saw the can when I wanted to take some items for car washing that were in the box,” he said when questioned by Selangor prosecution director Datuk Salim [email protected] whether he had seen the aluminium petrol container in his former employer’s house.

Muhammad Nabil told the court while he was working with Nazrin, he had never used the can.

“I washed the car using a small pail, cloth and car shampoo that was kept in the (plastic) box, although Encik Nazrin did tell me that if I need to wash the car, I can find the necessary things in the box where Edree (Nazrin’s previous driver) had kept it.

“I only opened the white plastic box to get the things to wash the car,” he added.

He also told the court that the last time he saw Nazrin was on June 13, 2018 before his employer was found dead in a fire at the residence.

Nazrin’s widow, Samirah Muzaffar, 45, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two boys, aged 17 and 14, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with murdering Nazrin at a house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

The hearing before judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman continues on Sept 11. — Bernama