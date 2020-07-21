No plans to defer school reopening for all students, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has no plans to defer school reopening, despite concerns over Covid-19 active cases now rising to three digits. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Putrajaya said today it has no plans to defer school reopening, despite concerns over Covid-19 active cases now rising to three digits.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as of now there is no such decision from the Ministry of Education.

“We will stick to the prior decision made on school reopening,” he told a press briefing.

“[We are monitoring] not only schools, but other sectors. If there is an increase of new cases, will decide after,” he added.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 8,572 of total Covid-19 cases, but currently have 295 of active cases.

On Sunday, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee had reported that six latest cases in the state included a teacher who was screened before being allowed to return to work.

Putrajaya began reopening schools on June 24 for students who are due for examinations, the rest returned to school on July 15, and a full reopening expected by July 22.