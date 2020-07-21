Klang Valley water tariff issue to be raised in Dewan Rakyat today

The Dewan Rakyat sitting enters its sixth day today with the debate on the Royal Address. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The issue of water tariffs in the Klang Valley will be raised in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Agenda of the Meeting in the Parliament official website, the issue which is included in the Question Time for Ministers and raised by Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) for the Environment and Water Minister, concerns whether the government can guarantee that water tariffs here will not be raised after the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant is handed over to Pengurusan Air Selangor.

Also expected to be raised in this session is a question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who wants the Finance Minister to give the latest status on the implementation of the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and if the programme will be continued.

During the oral Questions-and-Answer session later, a question which is expected to attract attention is from Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Baru) who wants the Transport Minister to give the latest status on the talks between Malaysia and Singapore on the progress of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting enters its sixth day today with the debate on the Royal Address. It will be held until August 27, 2020, according to the new normal and abiding by the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama