Dr Noor Hisham: ‘Wear facemasks properly’

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the facemask should cover the entire nose up to the chin, while leaving it around the forehead or neck, or having it only cover part of the nose and mouth was not appropriate, and in fact, posed a risk of contamination or infection. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stressed today that a facemask must be worn properly for it to be effective in preventing the spread of diseases.

He said the facemask should cover the entire nose up to the chin, while leaving it around the forehead or neck, or having it only cover part of the nose and mouth was not appropriate, and in fact, posed a risk of contamination or infection.

“The use of a facemask is an important method to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases that are transmitted through viruses, including Covid-19.

“It can be used either to protect healthy people from being infected, or to prevent infected people from infecting others,” he said during a press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special address on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday said the government was considering making it obligatory to wear facemasks in public places following the Covid-19 threat, and further details would be announced once the relevant regulations had been finalised. — Bernama