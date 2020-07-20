Muhyiddin warns Malaysians against Covid-19 complacency, could potentially reimpose MCO

Patrons and workers at the LC Restaurant watch a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government could reimpose the movement control order (MCO) and call for a lockdown if Malaysians are lackadaisical about observing the new norms.

He said reports of new clusters cropping up in several states is a worrying sign, but if the public continue to be disciplined and follow the new norms, there won’t be any need for an MCO to be implemented.

Muhyiddin said this today during a ‘live’ telecast from Parliament.

