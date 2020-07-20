Ismail Sabri: 383 people arrested for RMCO violations, 32 remanded

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Local authorities have arrested 383 individuals as of July 19 for various violations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

In a statement today, Ismail stated that out of 383, individuals, 32 were remanded while 35 others were issued compounds.

“Among the RMCO violation offences include activities in pubs or nightclubs (328 individuals) as well as activities involving the presence of numerous people that inhibits social distancing and activities that had breached SOP (standard operating procedures),’’ he said.

The authority also conducted 61,907 RMCO compliance inspections at various locations, involving 11,996 enforcement personnel.

In strengthening national borders, the police carried out 65 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 36,001 vehicles while arresting 14 foreign nationals for various immigration-related offences, said Ismail.

For Malaysians returning from abroad, 1,062 Malaysians returned to the country yesterday (July 19), with all but one allowed to return home for mandatory home quarantine.

Only one person was sent to the hospital for further care.