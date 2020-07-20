Bersatu sec-gen says ‘followed the law’ in Sri Gading MP’s sacking from party

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (centre) is pictured during a visit to the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — The membership termination of Sri Gading MP Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh from Bersatu followed party rules, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

Hamzah, who is also home minister, confirmed issuing a media statement on Shahruddin’s sacking yesterday.

“Correct, we have followed the law. Yes, it is my statement,” he told reporters in his first official visit to the National Registration’s Department headquarters here.

In yesterday’s statement, Hamzah said the decision was made after verifying on July 10 Shahruddin’s notice to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that he does not want to be seated with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government bloc when Parliament begins its second meeting of the year.

Shahruddin quit as deputy works minister last month, though he had indicated then that he would continue to support PN, its leader and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.



