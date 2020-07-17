Air Selangor: Water supply fully restored in Klang

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said the company thanked the people for their cooperation and patience when there was an unscheduled water supply disruption. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Water supply in six areas around Klang which was disrupted following pipe burst and leaking at a Public Works Department (JKR) project construction site in Pulau Indah has been completely restored.

“Air Selangor urges all consumers to download its phone application at Google Play or Apple App Store to obtain the latest information on water supply,” the statement said.

Consumers can also refer to Air Selangor Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts or its website at www.airselangor.com for enquiries and assistance. — Bernama