MACC fails in bid to forfeit funds, assets seized from former Rural and Regional Development Ministry sec-gen

Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman (left) and his son Ahmad Zukhairi attend court in Kuala Lumpur November 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Malaysian Ant-Corruption Commission (MACC) today failed in its bid to forfeit RM544,627 and other assets that were seized from former Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman in 2017.

This followed High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin’s decision in allowing Mohd Arif’s appeal against a Sessions Court decision in allowing the forfeiture of the money and assets by MACC.

The assets comprised money in foreign currencies, besides the RM544,627, eight gold pieces, 11 branded watches, a pearl necklace and bracelet, a handphone and a branded handbag.

In the judgment, Muhammad Jamil said MACC failed to prove that the sealed assets were used in wrongdoings under the MACC Act.

“The appellant had explained in his affidavit in reply on the assets that were sealed. The respondent did not file any counter affidavit to challenge or refute the appellant’s explanation.

“Therefore, the explanation by the appellant is regarded as accepted by the respondent,” he said and set aside the Sessions Court’s decision in allowing MACC’s forfeiture application dated June 30, 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Rashid Sulaiman the informed the court that the prosecution would apply to stay the decision.

Lawyer Guek Ngek Seong, representing Mohd Arif, did not object. — Bernama