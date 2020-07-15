Marine police chief says current assets inadequate to guard Malaysia’s waterways

Federal marine police force commander SAC Mohd Yusoff Mamat (centre) witnesses the signing and handing over of duties by outgoing Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahman Mohamad (left) to Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah at the Region Two marine police base in Pengkalan Rinting in Tampoi, Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — Malaysia’s marine police force has insufficient assets to patrol the country’s vast waterways against smugglers and prevent other cross-border crimes, its federal commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said today.

He said only 140 to 150 of the 188 marine police force vessels and patrol boats nationwide are operational.

“The figure, representing about 75 per cent of the marine police’s assets, is considered inadequate to maintain and control the country’s vast waters,” said Mohd Yusoff at the Region Two marine police base in Pengkalan Rinting in Tampoi here.

At present, Mohd Yusoff said only 60 to 75 per cent of marine police assets can be mobilised in a day to monitor the country’s waters with the help of other agencies such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Royal Malaysian Navy.

“The remaining 25 per cent is kept for maintenance and rotational work with existing vessels or patrol boats.

“If there is a budget, we can have 100 per cent of our assets mobilised,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Yusoff witnessed the handling-over ceremony for the new Region Two marine police force commander.

The position will be filled by Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah who will replace Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who will retire tomorrow.