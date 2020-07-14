Malaysia condemns drone and missile attacks towards Saudi Arabia

Missiles and drone aircraft on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated photo released July 9, 2019. — Houthi Media Office handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks directed by the Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia on July 12.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra), in a statement tonight, said the attacks were successfully intercepted by Saudi Arabia.

“The continuation of these deliberate attacks exhibits unnecessary provocation by the Houthis towards the country (Saudi Arabia) and will be detrimental to maintaining peace and stability in the region,” it said.

Malaysia reiterated its call for all parties in Yemen to engage constructively in pursuit of an immediate end to the hostilities, as well as an amicable and peaceful solution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. — Bernama