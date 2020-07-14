Johor flood evacuees up to 1,271 this morning

Vidyananthan said the latest district to be hit by the floods was Batu Pahat. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — The number of flood victims in Johor has increased to 1,271 people, involving 331 families, with another district affected this morning, from 707 people (164 families) last night.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the latest district to be hit by the flood was Batu Pahat, where a relief centre was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sampurna to accommodate 15 victims, involving four families, from Kampung Sungai Punggor, Kampung Sungai Punggor Kecil and Kampung Parit Mengkudu.

The other flood victims, involving 267 people (63 families) are at three relief centres in Tangkak, while in Muar, there are 818 evacuees (215 families) at eight relief centres, with the latest one opened at SK Ismail Satu at 11 pm yesterday to accommodate the flood victims from Kampung Kelantan and Kampung Dato’ Sri Amar Diraja, he said in a statement today.

He said the remaining 171 victims (49 families) were at three relief centres in Pontian.

Meanwhile in Seremban, the situation seemed to be improving with some of the flood evacuees having returned home, leaving only 66 people (16 families) at three relief centres in Seremban and Port Dickson at 10 am today, from 282 victims, involving 59 families, last night.

Negri Sembilan Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, said the remaining evacuees at the relief centres included 24 victims (five families) from Kampung Sega Hulu and Kampung Sega Hilir in Seremban. They are accommodated at the relief centre at SK Sega, Seremban.

“In Port Dickson, there are 33 people, involving nine families, from Kampung Jimah Lama, at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jimah, while the remaining nine victims are two families from Ladang Tanah Merah A3, who are at the relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Tanah Merah Site C," it said.

According to the statement, the two relief centres in Port Dickson are expected to be closed soon with the evacuees making preparations to return home.

Yesterday, 308 people from 72 families in five villages in Port Dickson and Seremban were forced to evacuate their homes due to flash floods, with 138 of the evacuees placed at three relief centres, while the remaining sought temporary shelter at their relatives’ homes. — Bernama