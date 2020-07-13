MCO: Restrictions on sports activities in Penang to be lifted Wednesday, says state sports chief

Penang government has allowed the organising of local tournaments for non-contact sports without an audience as well as carrying out sports and recreational activities including contact sports, beginning July 15. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 13 — In line with the announcement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) the Penang government has allowed the organising of local tournaments for non-contact sports without an audience as well as carrying out sports and recreational activities including contact sports, beginning July 15.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said following this, there would no longer be restrictions on operating hours for all sports activities in the state, subject to compliance with standard operating procedures set by KBS and the National Security Council (MKN).

“Operators must display the PG Care and Mysejahtera QR codes to be scanned by individuals before entering the premises. Operators must also register and fill out the information form, at ‘notification.miti.gov.my’,” he said.

Apart from that, Soon said the operating hours for activities such as Zumba, Line dance, QiGong and XiangGong would also no longer be limited from 7am to 10pm from Wednesday. — Bernama