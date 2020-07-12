New Covid-19 cluster detected in Kuching engineering firm, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry detected a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuching where two positive cases have been confirmed so far. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Health Ministry has detected a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuching, Sarawak, where two positive cases have been confirmed so far, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the index case involved an employee working in an engineering firm in Kuching who had sought treatment at a medical centre on July 9 before testing positive for the virus that same day. The patient had initially complained of respiratory difficulties.

“Following that, investigations and close contact tracing activities were conducted. To date, 32 close contacts have been identified and screened.

“They comprise 16 of the patient’s colleagues and 16 family members,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement here.

According to the screening results, one has tested positive for the virus with 16 returning negative and 15 awaiting their test results.

He added that preventive measures such as a decontamination and disinfection operation have been conducted at the said premises. The source of the infection is currently being investigated.

In the latest figures, 14 new Covid-19 cases were reported today involving 11 local transmissions, eight of which are non-Malaysians while three are Malaysians.

One of the individuals from the Kuching engineering cluster was among the three Malaysians registered today as infected locally.