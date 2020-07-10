Heath Ministry discharges last Covid-19 patient from Serdang treatment centre

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. The centre will cease operations next Wednesday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre in Serdang will cease operations next Wednesday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced after its last patient was discharged after recovering fully today.

He said the last patient at the centre in the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang, Selangor was sent in for a two-week observation period after being isolated and screened.

“The total number of patients treated in the centre is 1,362. As of today, the majority of the patients treated are non-Malaysians at 86 per cent, and the remaining 14 per cent are Malaysians,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference here about Malaysia’s coronavirus situation.

The centre was conceived by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as a proactive move by the government to combat the pandemic when it first began to proliferate in the country. It began operating on April 16, and received its first patient on April 21.

“The centre is a multi-agency collaboration spearheaded by the ministry, and involves the National Disaster Management Agency, the Armed Forces Headquarters, the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, Public Works Department, the Social Welfare Department, the Immigration Department, the People’s Volunteer Corps, and the Prison Department.

“The ministry wishes to take the opportunity to thank all the frontliners from the agencies involved directly or indirectly in ensuring the centre succeeded,” Dr Noor Hisham said.