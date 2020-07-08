Tanjung Piai: One body found, two more missing in boat capsize incident, says Johor maritime director

JOHOR BARU, July 8 — The body of a woman, one of three Indonesian migrants who went missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the waters off Tanjung Piai, near Pontian, yesterday, was found today.

Johor Maritime director First Admiral (Maritime) Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the body was found by the Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) who alerted the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at noon today.

“The body of the woman was found near Tuas Port by SPCG and taken to the port for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Aminuddin said the body was later identified as one of the victims being looked for in the search and rescue (SAR) operation being conducted.

He said the SPCG would handle the body in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore while the search for the two others still missing was now underway.

In the incident yesterday, three Indonesians, two women and a man, went missing when their boat capsized while trying to escape from a MMEA patrol boat.

The incident occurred around 2am at about 4.3 nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Piai when the boat was spotted carrying five people including a skipper (tekong).

The boat’s skipper, however, was rescued and detained while another woman was rescued by a merchant ship near the scene. — Bernama