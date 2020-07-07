Qwikpay provides Selangor zakat payers with contactless payment method

Chief executive officer of Selangor Zakat Board Saipolyazan M Yusop (left) hands the letter of appointment to Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s group managing director, Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah in Shah Alam, July 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 7 — Muslims in Selangor can now pay zakat (tithe) via a safe, contactless method, QwikPay e-wallet, developed by Serba Dinamik IT Solutions Sdn Bhd (SDIT).

“Zakat payers need only to download the app from Google Play Store and App Store and the transactions can be conducted using a debit or credit card,” Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s group managing director, Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah told reporters after a ceremony marking SDIT’s appointment as a collection agent for the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), here, today.

Also present were LZS chairman, Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail and its chief executive officer, Saipolyazan Mat Yusop.

Mohd Abdul Karim said SDIT would also incorporate other functions in the app for the convenience of users such as payment for parking at supermarkets and shopping centres, as well as information on promotions and discounts by outlets for them to spend more prudently.

Meanwhile, Saipolyazan said QwikPay was the fourth e-wallet app that LZS had collaborated with to facilitate zakat payment by Muslims in Selangor.

“In this regard, the board is constantly looking for ways to assist payers to fulfil their religious obligation in an easy, simple and innovative manner while adapting to the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. — Bernama