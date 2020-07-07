Census 2020: More than 30pc population expects to use e-census, says chief statistician

More than 30 per cent of the Malaysian population is expected to fill out the online survey form in Census 2020. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — More than 30 per cent of the Malaysian population is expected to fill out the online survey form in the Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020), said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

“For Census 2020, we are implementing an online census system via e-Census and the success of this exercise depends on the residents who will be taking the survey,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Uzir who is also the Commissioner for Census 2020 was met after moderating a webinar “Counting Everyone for a Better Tomorrow” organised in conjunction with the launch of Malaysia Census Day by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Census 2020 involves 32.7 million population and nine million residences to be conducted in two phases.

The first phase started today (July 7) until Sept 30 via online (e-Census), while the second phase will begin starting October 7 until October 24 via face-to-face interview.

Mohd Uzir said early preparation for the task begun in 2016 and the census would not be affected despite the country facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Department of Statistics Malaysia was honoured when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah agreed to be the first respondent for Census 2020. — Bernama