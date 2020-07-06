AirAsia Ourshop partners Fama to sell fresh, frozen produce

Screengrab of the AirAsia Ourshop online portal at ourshop.com.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — AirAsia Bhd' logistics arm, Teleport, is collaborating with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to help local farmers selling fresh and frozen produce directly from the source.

The collaboration is through Teleport's e-commerce platform Ourshop.

AirAsia said Ourshop has launched a new category called Ourfresh that offers fresh and frozen produce directly from the source, with next-day delivery guaranteed for Klang Valley customers.

It said Ourshop had signed as a merchant on Fama's marketplace, Agrobazaar Malaysia, in an effort to provide an e-commerce platform and marketing support for farmers and agribusiness industry entrepreneurs under Fama.

“Ourshop will feature products from a total of 200 farmers of various fruits, vegetables, poultry and fish,” it said in a statement.

Ourshop's marketing head Grace Chin said the company saw the growth of fresh and frozen produce during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and decided to introduce Oursfresh as a category on the e-commerce platform.

Meanwhile, Fama deputy general director (development) Datuk Abdul Ghariff Ramin said the partnership would provide a beneficial e-commerce platform that could help agribusiness expand and have a wider reach while giving customers better value for their money. — Bernama