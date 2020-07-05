Opposition MPs object govt’s motion to change Dewan Rakyat Speaker and deputy, says no solid basis to seek removal

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks in Parliament, April 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A group of seven opposition MPs today issued a joint statement objecting to the Perikatan Nasional government's proposed motion to remove the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof along with his deputy Nga Kor Ming

In a statement today signed by seven Opposition members, they explained that both Ariff and Nga had done their duties professionally and stressed that there was no solid basis for removing them.

“Parliament is an important institution as a medium of democracy and carries the voice of the people. It should not be a place of political manoeuvre for no apparent reason

“We, the Members of Parliament from the Opposition bloc parties, disagree and do not support the proposed change of Yang di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat and his Deputy because the position should be neutral and not affected by any political conflict.

“Both of them have served professionally as administrators and mediators of the honourable Dewan and there is no solid basis for removing both of them,’’ they said in the statement.

The seven MPs also pointed out that Ariff has been instrumental in parliamentary reforms including the formation of six parliamentary committees — budget, major public appointment, rights and gender equality, defence and home affairs, consideration of bills as well as All-Party Parliamentary Groups.

The statement was signed by Fahmi Fadzil (PKR), Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (Amanah), Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (DAP), Dr Maszlee Malik (Bersatu), Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Warisan), Wilfred Madius Tangau (UPKO), Baru Bian (PSB).

Last week, Arif had confirmed to Malay Mail that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seeking to replace him as Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Ariff, who was appointed Dewan Rakyat Speaker by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition when it came to power in 2018, added that the prime minister submitted a motion to his office for both his removal and that of his deputy Nga, who is also Teluk Intan MP.