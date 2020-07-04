Police: No untoward incidents during Chini by-election

A voter gets his finger marked with indellible ink at the Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) polling centre in Pekan July 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, July 4 — Polling in the Chini state by-election today proceeded smoothly without any disruption since polling stations were opened at 8am and closed at 5.30pm.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said he had personally visited all 13 centres and received positive feedback from police personnel that no untoward incidents took place.

“I was informed all voters and supporters of the three candidates complied with the new normal as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic as stipulated by the Election Commission (EC).

“Based on my experience in many by-elections and general elections, this is the most peaceful and disciplined election with no cases or incidents of provocation by any parties,” he said when contacted today.

He said 600 police personnel were stationed at the Pekan National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) to control the situation when the by-election results were announced tonight.

Abd Jalil said after the results had been announced, 250 police personnel would be placed in Chini for 24 hours to control the current situation.

The Chini by-election saw a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41 and two independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49. — Bernama