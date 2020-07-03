Johor recorded 20 dengue deaths in first half of 2020, says exco

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan says a total of 34 new dengue outbreaks were reported in the 26th week, bringing the total number of active outbreaks to 91. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, July 3 — A total of 20 deaths from dengue have been reported in Johor alone from the start of 2020 until June 27, an increase compared to 15 deaths in the same period last year.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said statistics from the state Health Department showed a slight decline in the total number of dengue cases this year at 5,107 compared to 5,142 dengue fever cases for the same period last year.

“A total of 34 new outbreaks were reported in the 26th week, bringing the total number of active outbreaks to 91,” Vidyananthan said in a statement today.

He said Johor Baru had the highest number of cases (80.2 per cent), followed by Kulai (3.9 per cent), Kluang (3.7 per cent), Segamat (3.3 per cent), Batu Pahat (2.4 per cent), Mersing (2.1 per cent), Kota Tinggi (1.4 per cent), Muar (1.1 per cent), Pontian (0.9 per cent) and Tangkak (0.9 per cent).

“The major contributing factor to dengue fever in Johor was due to neglecting environmental hygiene, especially improper rubbish disposal, which contributes to waste containers being potential breeding grounds for aedes mosquitoes,” he added.

The Kahang assemblyman urged Johoreans to maintain the cleanliness of their surrounding areas and immediately remove potential mosquito breeding grounds both outside and inside their homes.

“Please be informed that if there is aedes mosquito breeding areas found within a residential premise, homeowners can face a fine of RM500.

“Failure to settle the said amount will see a further fine of up to a maximum of RM10,000 applied,” Vidyananthan said, adding that proactive measures must be taken against dengue through various community programmes.

Vidyananthan also advised those showing symptoms of dengue fever to immediately seek medical treatment as any delay could be lethal.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had cautioned Malaysians against the rise of dengue last month.

He projected a second wave from early June until September, based on the trend of dengue fever cases over the last five years.