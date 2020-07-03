Businessman claims loss of RM2.8m in Macau scam

A businessman lodged a police report claiming to have lost almost RM2.8 million to a Macau scam syndicate. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A businessman claims to have lost almost RM2.8 million to a Macau scam syndicate after he was tricked by two persons impersonating a police officer and a Pos Laju official.

Ampang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said the 50-year-old had lodged a police report on the incident on Wednesday.

He said that around April, the victim received a call from a man who was believed to be a Post Laju official.

“The officer informed that a package containing an identity card, Maybank credit card and 10 copies of the victim’s identity card had been found.

“The call was then connected to another man who claimed to be Sergeant Yap from the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters who said the victim was involved in criminal activities,” Mohd Azam said in a statement today.

He said the victim had transferred the money into the man’s savings account after being threatened by the suspect to arrest the victim for engaging in criminal activities.

“Efforts are currently underway to hunt down the suspects. The public is advised not to believe and disclose personal information and bank account numbers to any unknown person,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama