RMCO: Proposal to conduct wedding receptions in different sessions, says ceremony operators group

Staff members are seen setting up decorations at the Forest Valley wedding hall in Bandar Mahkota Cheras June 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Association of Wedding Ceremony Operators Malaysia (PPMPM) today suggested that any wedding reception or feast with more than 250 guests during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, to be held in several sessions.

Its deputy president Daeng Syamsalleh Hamzah said such move would help the organisers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of social events, which include maximum number of attendees at 250 people.

“If the number of guests exceeds 250 people, the ceremony can be held in different sessions such as during day and night or Saturday and Sunday,” he told Bernama after a briefing session with more than 200 wedding operators here.

There has been concern from many parties on ways to conduct wedding receptions or feasts with a large number of invitees, in order to adhere to the SOP set by the government.

Daeng Syamsalleh noted that many wedding receptions have been planned long before the Covid-19 pandemic and the number of guests usually exceeds 1,000 people.

“So, when the number of guests needs to be reduced during the RMCO, the wedding operators must be smart in providing additional service, such as photography or solemnisation, so that it matches the agreed price of the package,” he said.

On June 24, the government announced its “green light” for social gatherings including wedding and engagement receptions, as well as religious ceremony such as tahlil, akikah and doa selamat, involving up to 250 people from July 1. — Bernama