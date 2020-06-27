Sarawak says only assistant registrars may officiate non-Muslim marriages during RMCO

Unifor said the assistant registrars must be appointed under Section 28 of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act, 1976 as a condition to perform the marriages among the non-Muslim couples. — AFP pic

KUCHING, June 27 ― Sarawak’s Unit For Other Religion (Unifor) today reiterated that only non-Islamic houses of worship and religion associations with assistant registrars of marriages are allowed to perform marriage ceremonies among non-Muslim couples during recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Unifor said the assistant registrars must be appointed under Section 28 of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act, 1976 as a condition to perform the marriages among the non-Muslim couples.

“The number of people who attend the ceremony is limited to 20, after taking into consideration of the social distancing requirement of one metre,” it said in a statement on the issuance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for non-Islamic houses of worships and religious associations to perform marriage or funeral ceremonies during RMCO.

It said the SOPs have been approved by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), and to be effective from July 1 until further notice.

Unifor said children under-12 are not allowed to attend marriage ceremonies.

It also reminded the attendees to register names on the registration book or swipe QR Code through MySejahtera or COVIDTrace on the phone of their presence at the venues.

Unifor also reiterated that the number of people attending funeral ceremonies is limited to 50 consisting of people providing funeral services and close relatives of the deceased person.

“The visit to the cemeteries is limited to not more than 20 persons consisting of only family members,” it said, pointing out that children under-12 are barred from coming.

Unifor said that individuals who are sick, having a cough or flu and with a body temperature of 37.5 degrees Celcius is not allowed to attend the marriage ceremonies or funeral services and visit the cemeteries.

It also reminded the attendees of these ceremonies that they are not allowed to eat and drink activities are not allowed.

“They must also pay serious attention to aspects of security and cleanliness at the marriage ceremonies at the houses of worships and religious association or at the funeral ceremonies and visits to the cemeteries,” Unifor said.

It said family members must put on their face masks and always wash or sanitise their hands while at the cemeteries.

“They are also not allowed to shake hands with each other,” Unifor said.

It also reminded the attendees that they must register names or swipe QR Code through MySejahtera or COVIdTrace on the phone of their presence at the cemeteries.

Unifor said the SDMC can amend or change the SOPs from time to time.