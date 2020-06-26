In Johor, soldiers and auxiliary cops among suspected cattle rustlers nabbed

The firearms and ammunition seized from the suspected cattle rustlers during a raid by police June 26, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Johor police

JOHOR BARU, June 26 — An army officer, three Armed Forces personnel and two auxiliary policemen were arrested by the police for a spate of cattle thefts in Kulai in May and June last year.

The six were nabbed earlier today together with a university officer and a local male suspect during a series of raids in Kulai, Pontian, Skudai and Johor Baru.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a team from the Kulai district police’s criminal investigations department raided eight premises during the operation that took place from 1am to 7.30am.

“The suspects, aged between 27 and 48, were arrested during the operation and consisted of five civil servants, two auxiliary policemen and a member of the public.

“During the operation, the police also seized a shotgun, 76 bullets, a UTM Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive and a refrigerator containing 73 packets of beef from the suspects that were believed to have been used in two incidences of cow thefts,” said Ayob Khan in a statement to the media today.

In addition to that, Ayob also said the police seized two shotgun shells, axes, knives, machetes and a motorcycle, among other items.

He said the police have initiated investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft and Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960.

“The suspects have been remanded for three days, starting today,” said Ayob Khan.

It is understood that the suspects were earlier wanted for a spate of cattle thefts at two oil palm plantations in Kulai involving 23 cows on May 16 and June 24.

Losses are estimated to be more than RM55,000 for the cattle.