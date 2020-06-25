Agong presents MAIWP’s RM1.8m donations to military veterans

he presence of Al-Sultan Abdullah to grace and hand over the donations to 10 representatives of the veterans clearly reflected his respect for all former servicemen who have contributed so much for the country and his concern for the wellbeing of those who need help to ensure their survival. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented donations worth RM1.8 million from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to 6,000 Malaysian Armed Forces veterans.

The donations, which came in the form of cash and essential food items, were presented in conjunction with the Pengurniaan Sumbangan Ampun Kurnia event held at the Federal Territory Mosque here, which aimed at alleviating the burden of the veterans who are mostly in the B40 group.

The presence of Al-Sultan Abdullah to grace and hand over the donations to 10 representatives of the veterans clearly reflected his respect for all former servicemen who have contributed so much for the country and his concern for the wellbeing of those who need help to ensure their survival.

The event was organised by MAIWP and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) in collaboration with the Istana Negara, Ministry of Defence and a non-governmental organisation, Bantu-Bantu Malaysia.

Also present were Senior Minister (Security Cluster) and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, MAIWP chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussien AlHabshee and Jawi director, Mohd Ajib Ismail.

This was the third event graced by the King outside Istana Negara since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

Earlier on June 10, Al-Sultan Abdullah presented similar donations to the homeless and on June 12, to the orphans.

Meanwhile, a veteran Lokman Ali, 51, expressed his gratitude for the aid and concern showed by His Majesty in recognising the service and sacrifices of the military veterans.

Sharing his experience, he said he had the opportunity to train alongside the King at the Sungai Udang Camp in Melaka in 2001 to obtain the commando’s Green Beret.

“To earn the Green Beret, His Majesty, who was then the Crown Prince of Pahang, had to undergo a test with the counter-terrorism unit in the shoot house. I was one of the members from the counter-terrorism unit on a rescue operation in which Al-Sultan Abdullah played the hostage and I was tasked with shooting the terrorists who were on his left and right sides,” Lokman said after the ceremony.

Describing it as a precious and unforgettable experience, he said the King and his team successfully completed the mission.

Another veteran, Abdul Rahim A. Karim, 60, was touched by the King’s caring personality, especially when the latter asked about his health and advised him to take good care of himself.

The veteran who lost both his legs to landmine explosion while on duty in Gerik in 1982, was also thrilled to meet the King, who he described as ‘Raja Berjiwa Rakyat’ or a caring monarch. — Bernama