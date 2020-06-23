Hannah Yeoh, lawyers laud police professionalism in investigation against her, pledge to continue cooperating

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh and her lawyers today praised police professionalism, after her two-hour questioning today, here at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

Yeoh was accompanied by her lawyers Gobind Singh Deo and Syahredzan Johan for the questioning, and informed reporters that her mobile phone was confiscated as part of the probe against her.

“We want to thank the police as we found the statement recording was done professionally, and the police did indeed state that if they need further assistance, they would be calling us again.

“However, as of now, and as we mentioned before this, we are ready to extend our cooperation with the police, because for us, we did not commit any offence, but that is also for the police to investigate.

“Yes, they did indeed take Hannah Yeoh’s cellphone to aid in their investigation. We do not have any issue with that, and we have already surrendered it,” Gobind told reporters.

MORE TO COME