Ali Biju’s former PKR branch in Saratok dissolved after two-thirds of committee left en masse to support Perikatan

File picture of PKR flags on a pedestrian bridge. The Saratok branch of PKR has been dissolved after more than two-thirds of its 29 committee members, led by permanent chairman Antok Jaya, resigned after losing confidence in the party’s central leadership. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, June 22 — The Saratok branch of PKR has been dissolved after more than two-thirds of its 29 committee members, led by permanent chairman Antok Jaya, resigned after losing confidence in the party’s central leadership.

They met the branch’s former chairman Ali Biju, who is also the Saratok MP and Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, this morning when they submitted their letters of resignation from PKR.

Ali, who is also Krian state assemblyman, is the branch’s former chairman and had left PKR before the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government in February.

Former state PKR secretary Vernon Kedit, when asked, said those who resigned from PKR today will not be joining any political party but will support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement, Antok explained they resigned because they see that PKR as having no direction and it is only to fulfill the personal ambition of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the prime minister only.

“As such, we have decided to resign from all our branch posts and declared ourselves out of the party with immediate effect,” Antok said.

He said they pledge their support for Ali’s leadership, adding that they joined PKR because of him personally.

Antok said they, at the grassroots level, have been watching the internal squabbles which have led the party to be in chaos and having no direction.

“We regret that the party is placing priority on the personal agenda of party president, and not championing the Reformasi Agenda which we have been fighting for over the years,” Antok said.