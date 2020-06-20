Health Ministry announces 21 new Covid-19 infections today

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry recorded 21 new coronavirus cases today, putting the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections at 8,556 to date. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysia recorded 21 new coronavirus cases today, putting the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections at 8,556 to date, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 19 of the 21 cases were local transmissions. The remaining two, a Malaysian and a permanent resident, were infected while abroad.

Of the 19 local new cases, seven involved foreigners living in the same house, seven more were from tahfiz schools and madrasahs, one was from Labu Lanjut in the Sepang cluster and one from an old folks’ home cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said one health frontliner working in Taman Langat Murni and Taman Langat Utama, which has been placed under an administrative movement control order that ended on June 16, was infected.

The administrative MCO was imposed on June 2 on both housing estates there after 20 foreign workers of a cleaning company residing there were found positive for Covid-19.

He added that 4,697 residents in both areas were screened and nine were found positive for Covid-19.

On a positive note, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 76 new recoveries today, bringing a total of 8,146 patients recovered and discharged so far.

No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded today.