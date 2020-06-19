Klang woman charged with cheating over sale of face masks

Real estate agent Syahkira Mhd Rushid at the Magistrate’s Court in Klang, June 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KLANG, June 19 — A real estate agent was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with six counts of cheating in connection with the sale of face masks, involving losses of more than RM400,000.

Syahkira Mhd Rushid, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to her before Magistrate Solehah Noratikah Ismail.

According to the first charge, the accused is alleged to have received RM10,000, which was transferred by a woman from Meru for the purchase of face masks on April 5.

For the second charge, Shahkira is accused of receiving RM345,500 from a man between March 21 and April 1, for the purchase of 6,910 boxes of face masks.

On the third to fifth count, she is charged with receiving RM60,000 from another man for the same purpose at a Public Bank branch in Bukit Kapar, on April 2.

For the sixth charge, Syahkira is accused of receiving RM6,600 from a cook near a private hospital in Bukit Raja on March 27.

The money was handed to her for the purchase of face masks which were never received by the victim.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years and fine as well as caning, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Afiq Zuber appeared for the prosecution.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM17,500 in one surety for all the charges and ordered her to report herself at the nearest police station at the end of each month and fixed July 21 for case mention. — Bernama