N. Sembilan allows non-Muslim houses of worship to reopen beginning Tuesday

A general view of St John’s cathedral in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2020. Non-Muslim houses of worship in Negri Sembilan are allowed to reopen on Tuesday next week, with the exception of Rembau and Sendayan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, June 19 — Negri Sembilan is allowing non-Muslim houses of worship to reopen beginning Tuesday, said state Human Resources, Plantation, and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman J.Arul Kumar.

He said the management committees of these places of worship would need to strictly adhere to all the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“Before opening, the committee would need to inform the state government through my office by providing several details of the premises and would only be allowed to open after obtaining the approval from us.

“This is to ensure that the state government has complete information on the houses of worship for monitoring (on the premises),” he said in a press conference here today.

Arul Kumar also added only places of worship in green and yellow zones would be allowed to reopen except in Rembau and Sendayan.

“The notification forms can be directly sent to the exco for Non-Islamic Affairs office or email at [email protected] or Whatsapp to 016-6668207,” he said. — Bernama