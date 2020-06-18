Perak willing to help Tanah Hitam farmers facing eviction, MB says

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the farmers should cooperate with the state government and must be willing to be relocated to a different place if needed. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BATU GAJAH, June 18 ― Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today his state government will find a way to solve the eviction issue faced by small-scale farmers in Kampung Baru Tanah Hitam, Chemor.

However, Ahmad Faizal said the farmers should cooperate with the state government and must be willing to be relocated to a different place if needed.

“Obviously, if the matter reaches to my office, I will take the necessary action to help them.

“But at the same time, we have to understand that we can’t be occupying in someone’s land for forever. Definitely, you will receive an eviction notice,” he told a press conference after launching Perak Travel Voucher at Kellies Castle here.

“However, in this matter, I understand that these are small-scale farmers who are fully dependent on the farming products for their livelihood and the state government will always help them via the State Agricultural Development Corporation,” he added.

When asked will the farmers will be provided with an alternative land to cultivate, Ahmad Faizal said that the state will always find ways to solve the farmer’s issue.

Yesterday, a group of 16 farmers asked for the mentri besar’s help after they were notified to vacate the land they have been cultivating for years.

Socialist Party of Malaysia’s chairman Dr Jeyakumar Devaraj, who represented the farmers, occupying around 0.5 hectares each, said they could not manage to get an appointment with mentri besar to discuss on the eviction issue despite sending several letters to his office.

He said the affected farmers have also not been offered any alternative land by the state government.

Dr Jeyakumar then urged the state government to intervene and investigate why the land cultivated by the small-scale farmers was given to companies when they already applied for a grant to the same land.

“We urge the mentri besar to provide a 20 year lease for the land which has been occupied by the farmers and in return the government can impose regulations such as the land should only be used to produce food,” he added.

Dr Jeyakumar also presented an appeal letter on this matter to the Mentri Besar Office’s executive officer Asad Safwan Mazlan in front of the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh.