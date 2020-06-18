Domestic Trade Ministry issues 19 notices to barbershops in Penang

Several owners of barbershops in Penang received notices over the increase in service charges at their premises during the RMCO. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, June 18 ― The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has issued 19 notices to owners of barbershops in the state over the increase in service charges at their premises during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) implementation period.

Penang KPDNHEP enforcement chief Chin Ching Chung said the notices were issued to seek clarification and feedback from the shopowners on the prices imposed.

“We have inspected 34 babershops and beauty salons in Penang.

“It was found that there were some premises that have imposed additional charges on customers to provide face masks, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment,” he told reporters after checking on prices at Pasar Awam Batu Lanchang here today.

Chin said the shopowners were given five days to respond and action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act could be taken for failure to do.

Meanwhile in Taiping, Perak, state KPDNHEP enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said barbershops and hair salons are only allowed to raise charges of between RM1 and RM3.

He said the agreement was reached during his meeting with seven associations held recently which among others, dicussed about the additional costs borne by businesses for their compliance with standard operating procedure under the RMCO.

“The associations wanted to impose charges on the use of gloves and disposable apron and we have agreed that the rate must be between RM1 and RM3,” he told reporters after carrying out inspection at a hair salon here today.

Iskandar Halim said legal action could be taken against the errant shopowners where they could face a maximum fine of RM500,000. ― Bernama