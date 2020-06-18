20 Johor Bersatu division leaders pledge support for Muhyiddin

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is seen on caps in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, June 18 — Twenty division leaders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Johor last night pledged full support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the party president and acting chairman, and also the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Their expression of support was contained in a statement issued after a special meeting which was attended by 20 of the 26 division leaders in Johor at the party headquarters in Kempas here.

The meeting also expressed its thanks and appreciation to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the former chairman of Bersatu and the seventh Prime Minister.

The meeting also expressed its appreciation to the five Members of Parliament whose membership in Bersatu had been automatically annulled according to Clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party constitution.

The five are Dr Mahathir, who is the MP for Langkawi; Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun MP); Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar MP); Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam MP) and Datuk Amirudin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu MP).

Johor Bersatu hoped that party members would remain loyal and strengthen the party at their respective division level. — Bernama