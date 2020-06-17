RMCO: 52 compounds issued for flouting SOP, says Bukit Aman

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that among offences committed was operating beyond the permitted time limits. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — A total of 52 compounds have been issued against owners of premises for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) since the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) beginning June 10.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that among offences committed was operating beyond the permitted time limits.

He said police had directed the owners of the premises to cease operations by midnight but there were still a few stubborn individuals continued running their business until 1am or 2am.

“Hence, they were issued with compounds. Entertainment premises including karaoke centres were also found performing customer-friendly activities.

“These entertainment centres were also issued with compounds because reopening of such centres still prohibited,” he told a media conference after the launch of MyPelawat in Bukit Aman, here, today.

In a separate development, Mazlan said the police were in the midst of planning to increase the number of police officers and personnel via new recruitment drive this year.

He said currently the police have the number of new officers and personnel needed for the training sessions to be held later this year that would last until next year.

“We are still in discussion with the National Security Council (MKN) and others and it will be implemented as soon as possible,” he said.

At the same time, he also advised the public to look after themselves and comply with the SOPs as the police were constantly monitoring them.

“Obey the SOPs. Don’t go overboard as it will only increase the risk of being issued with a compound,” he said. — Bernama