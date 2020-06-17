Ismail Sabri: Face-to-face interviews to be allowed soon

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Perdana Putra June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The government will soon allow face-to-face interviews when it comes to hiring civil servants, after relying solely on online interviews during the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that Putrajaya has agreed in principle that “in-person” interviews can be conducted, but is working to refine standard operating procedures (SOPs) for it.

“They no longer need to be done online. This applies to the private sector as well. The Public Services Commission will come up with the SOPs and they will be reviewed by the Health Ministry, Prime Minister’s Department and National Security Council.

“The approved SOPs will be used as a reference for all ministries and agencies in their interview process,” he said.

He also said that the SOPs for meetings, seminars, workshops, conferences and training organisers are being fine-tuned.

“We decided that the maximum number of people should be 250. But this also depends on the capacity of the space. The important thing is social distancing is still a must,” he said.

Among other safety measures to be put in place is that no buffet meals will be allowed and organisers should provide pre-packed meals.

“They must also register on the MySejahtera app or manually and no patients under Investigation (PUI) should be allowed to attend. Meetings are only allowed in green zones,” he said.

Malaysia is in the midst of the recovery movement control order which is scheduled to go on till August 31.