Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cluster detected in Sabah, linked to Malaysia’s 120th death

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Health Ministry announced today that a new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Tuaran, Sabah linked to the death of the 120th Covid-19 patient in the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cluster’s first case involved an elderly who had passed away at home on June 12 after suffering bouts of heart complications.

“The deceased was brought to the forensic department at Hospital Queen Elizabeth II and a Covid-19 screening returned positive.

“Prior to this, the deceased had also sought treatment for heart disease at the same hospital.

“Subsequently, two medical ward staff from the hospital tested positive for Covid-19 after close contact screening activities were conducted,” he said in a press conference.

One of the new cases reported from this cluster was also among the 10 new Covid-19 cases in the country announced by Dr Noor Hisham earlier today.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 63 individuals including 21 medical personnel, two patients and 40 acquaintances have been identified and screened as of June 17.

To date, the cluster has recorded three cases and one death.

“All exposed areas including the medical ward and the deceased’s residence have been disinfected.

“Medical service at the Hospital Queen Elizabeth II is unaffected and is operational as usual,” he added.

The cause of the cluster’s infection is still under investigation.