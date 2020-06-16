Sabah govt on the right track, says Sabah DAP chairman

Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said the Sabah government under the helm of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is on the right track to make the state better. — Picture via Facebook/Frankie Poon Ming Fung

KOTA KINABALU, June 16 — The Sabah government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is on the right track to make Sabah a better and fully developed state, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said.

As such, he said there was no reason to change the state government formed by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

“All the things that are being speculated right now, especially on Sabah political crisis, are just political games,” he told reporters here today.

He said this was proven by the fact that all Sabah assemblymen who attended the meeting with Mohd Shafie here recently had also pledged their support for the chief minister’s leadership.

“Only three assemblymen were absent, while Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun did not attend it as he was in Sandakan and could not make it in time for the meeting,” he said.

Yesterday, two Upko assemblymen, namely Datuk Limus Jury (of Kuala Penyu) and Datuk James Ratib (of Sugut) announced that they had quit the party to become independents.

Both of them were the other two assemblymen who did not attend the meeting with Mohd Shafie. — Bernama