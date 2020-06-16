RMCO: CIDB inspects 7,699 construction sites, says minister

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said 370 construction sites were found not in compliance and were given warning while another 17 were ordered to close or stop operation for the time being. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has carried out inspection on 7,699 construction sites nationwide from April 20 to June 14.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said from the total, 370 construction sites were found not in compliance and were given warning while another 17 were ordered to close or stop operation for the time being.

“From the total number of construction sites in operation, 1,784 were found complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Among the offences committed by construction companies were not adhering to the SOP, not conducting body temperature check or providing hand sanitizer, social distancing and failure to obtain approval from the state government,” he told reporters after visiting the construction site of Bukit Bintang City Centre to monitor compliance to the recovery movement control order (RMCO) SOP.

He said from the total, 5,528 construction projects were still not operating compared to 2,171 in operation.

In this regard, Fadilah was asked on the grievances of developers who had to postpone construction which resulted in extending the completion period of the project.

He explained that the legal issue involving claims due to Covid-19 including extending the completion duration would be resolved via a Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill which would be tabled in July. — Bernama