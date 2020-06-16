Renew driver’s card to receive RM600 Prihatin aid, taxi drivers told

Taxi drivers wait for passengers at a taxi station in Shah Alam during the conditional movement control order May 6, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) advises taxi drivers who have not renewed their expired driver’s cards to do so in order to facilitate the distribution of the one-off RM600 Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said taxi drivers must renew their driver’s cards by July 1 by complying with the criteria set by APAD.

“A total of 8,743 drivers have renewed their driver’s cards as of June 14 while an estimated 30,000 drivers have yet to do so,” according to the statement.

On May 23 Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong was reported to have said the ministry was considering to dispense the aid to all previously unqualified taxi drivers as long as they immediately renew their driver’s cards.

According to the statement, it is the responsibility of operators and drivers to ensure that the drivers cards remain active and is displayed during operation as stated in 2013 Land Public Tranport Commission (SPAD) Circular No.4 which outlines the requirements as prescribed by APAD.

The one-off cash assistance of RM600 for registered taxi drivers was announced by the government on Feb 27 through its Economic Stimulus Package 2020, and had benefited 29,447 taxi drivers with active driver’s cards whom received the payment through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) beginning April 2.

Meanwhile, he said qualified drivers who have not received the aid, could go to any BSN branch to receive it in cash, while for previously unqualified drivers but who have renewed their driver’s cards, the mechanism and payment process would be announced after July 1. — Bernama