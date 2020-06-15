Penang records only one dengue death from January to June 13

According to a press statement from the Public Health Division, Penang State Health Department, 410 dengue cases were reported for the same period this year compared with 2,892 cases for the same period in 2019. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 15 — Only one dengue death was reported in Penang from January to June 13 compared to eight deaths in the same period last year, a decrease of 87.5 per cent.

According to a press statement from the Public Health Division, Penang State Health Department, 410 dengue cases were reported for the same period this year compared with 2,892 cases for the same period in 2019.

“For Penang, in the 24th week of this year, namely from June 7 to 13, a total of 23 dengue cases have been reported compared to 18 cases in the 23rd week (May 31 to June 6) when there was an increase of 5 cases or 27.78 per cent, but cumulatively from January to June 13 there was a decrease of 2,482 cases or 85.82 per cent,” the statement said today.

At this point there are nine dengue hotspots at Taman Air Itam in Timur Laut district while the outbreak is under control in the same area at Desa Baiduri, Solok Free School, Desa Mawar,, Jalan Lim Lean Teng, Medan Angsana, Flat Padang Tembak and Lorong Sempadan.

According to the statement, cumulatively, for the mosquito-borne viral infection chikungunya from January to June 13, a total of 212 cases were reported and at present there are 15 active outbreak localities among them Padang Tembak Flat, Lorong Sempadan, and Taman Air Itam in Timur Laut district.

“While the the outbreak is under control in the Timur Laut district localities of Kampung Pisang, Kampung Jalan Perak, Desa Baiduri, Jalan Lahat, Jalan Khoo Hye Keat, Kiara Indah Condo, Sri Impian, Jalan Goh Guan Ho, Desa Permata, Taman Terubong Jaya, Tingkat Lembah Ria, and Greenlane Park,” according to the statement.

The Penang Health Department reminded the public to continue to take preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue and chikungunya, including inspecting inside houses and surrounding areas to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding areas every week.

“In addition, cooperating by allowing healthcare personnel to carry out fogging inside houses and seeking immediate treatment at a clinic or hospital when having fever and other dengue symptoms such as body aches or joint pain, vomiting, rashes and loss of appetite,” the statement said. — Bernama