Announcing end to daily security briefings, Ismail Sabri jokes that Malaysians won’t get to see his colourful batik shirts

File picture shows Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that his press briefing today on security matters related to the various movement control orders will be the last of what had been a daily affair.

During today’s broadcast from Putrajaya, the defence minister said the briefings would be reduced to thrice weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“And today is the last day of me going live on a weekend. Maybe after this there won’t be any colourful batik shirts any more, which became the basis of your kuihs and drinks,” the Bera MP said in jest.

His joke was in reference to online memes that compared his daily choice of batik shirts to traditional cakes and sweets.

