Absent Sabah rep says no intention to abandon Warisan state govt

KOTA KINABALU, June 12 — Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury has clarified that he remains with the Sabah state government led by Parti Warisan Sabah and has not entertained the thought of crossing over to join the state Opposition.

The Upko assemblyman said that any rumours of him crossing over was baseless and unsubstantiated.

“I don’t know where these rumours are coming from, it has never crossed my mind yet,” he said when contacted by reporters here.

Limus said that rumours have been circulating for a while and his name has been repeatedly thrown into the pool of possible defectors.

Yesterday, Jury was one of five elected representatives aligned to the state government who did not show up at a solidarity gathering called by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The others were Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong, Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi, and Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman.

Ratib and Chong was said to have been in his constituency, Mohammadin told Shafie that he was in KL moving house while Azis was said to be in the hospital.

Jury said that he did not attend because he was not feeling well.

“I was sick so I didn’t feel comfortable gathering in such a huge group with the Covid-19 virus still active,” he said.

Upko president Datuk Wilfred Tangau told reporters that he was in contact with Jury who said he was in KL for a meeting.

Limus said that the Warisan-led government was solid given the show of numbers yesterday.

“What is the point of leaving when it is clear that Shafie commands the majority support of assemblymen and MPs? It would be pointless for one or two to leave,” he said.

He said it was a normal for gossip and rumours to start during such political seasons.

The state government is helmed by Parti Warisan Sabah together with its partners Upko and Pakatan Harapan who have 47 seats of the 65 state assembly house, including five nominated assemblymen.

They have been fending off rumours of a possible toppling since the Perikatan Nasional government took over.

The state Opposition consists of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Sabah and Umno, PBS, Star Sabah, who together hold 17 seats.