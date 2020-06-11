Shafie accuses Perikatan of ‘grand plan’ to entice Warisan reps, amid rumours of crossovers

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today called for a meeting with all government elected representatives. Most of the members attended — 44 out of 47 state assemblymen and 13 out of 15 MPs were in attendance. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today reiterated that the Sabah government is intact and steadfast against Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) alleged efforts to topple the state government via what he claimed as enticement and intimidation.

The Parti Warisan Sabah president called for a meeting with all of the state government’s elected representatives at both state and federal level today and said afterwards that the turnout spoke for itself.

“I’m told that the Perikatan Nasional has a grand plan to entice our people, with posts, money and other means. They are also practicing intimidation, using the MACC and other agencies to get our people to change their chance.

“There were rumours that four, even nine YBs were defecting... but I think the numbers today show that we are strong and steadfast in facing the pressure and we will resist any efforts to change our principles,” he said, using the Malay term for elected representatives.

At the luncheon meeting today, 44 out of 47 Warisan and state-aligned state assemblymen were present, and all but two MPs.

The three assemblymen absent were Sugut assembly Datuk James Ratib, Kuala Penyu assemblyman Limus Jury and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong.

The missing MPs were Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi and Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman.

Shafie said that those absent had given him reassurance they are still behind the Warisan-led state government.

“Mohammadin said he has to be in KL because he is moving house today from Putrajaya to Petaling Jaya. He told me that he had been approached three times by Datuk Anifah Aman to join their struggle. But he is firmly with us. He made his stand clear.

“I asked him if he was sure, and he said he knew from his voice and his phone number that it was Anifah,” he told reporters here.

Malay Mail is seeking a response from Anifah over the claim.

Shafie also said that many of the elected representatives said they received offers, but did not go into detail. He said that the state was prepared to face more pressure and intimidation that is expected to hit, especially if there is resistance to switch sides.

“We have proof of their enticement, so I hope that the MACC will take note of these elements. This is real intimidation and corruption. How can you bribe people with posts and positions? The mandate was given to us to run the state.

He also pointed out that the grand plan was evident in the coincidental timing of the release of former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman from 46 graft charges and the arrest and charge against his vice president and senior minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

“Why now? What happened to previous cases where there was blatant wrongdoing?” he asked, pointing out the Sabah Water Department controversy from 2015.

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that those absent had given him reassurance they are still behind the Warisan-led state government. — Picture by Julia Chan

Shafie said that the state will resist all efforts from the federal government and stand united.

“We can work together as a federal and state government in the interest of the people, but when it comes to politics, do not play. When Parliament comes, you can be sure I won’t sit quietly.

“Meanwhile, I ask the people to remain calm and do not pay attention to rumours. We won’t be used again. This is the time for Sabahans to stand firm to protect our interests,” he said.

Meanwhile, UPKO president Datuk Madius Tangau said that he had spoken to Ratib and Limus and said that they were unable to make it.

“Limus is in KL for a meeting, and Ratib is in his constituency, there is no truth to the rumours,” he said.

It was also learnt that Chong was also unable to make the last-minute luncheon due to a previous meeting in his constituency while Azis was in the hospital due for surgery.

Earlier this week, 10 Warisan MPs issued a statement to deny a report that there would be defections from the party as alleged by a local Malay daily.

Shafie himself has joined meetings with “Pakatan Harapan Plus”, which is the moniker for the new coalition between PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara, Warisan, and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s faction in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.