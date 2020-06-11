Peter Anthony arrives at Kota Kinabalu Court to face money laundering charges

Datuk Peter Anthony (second from left) arrives at the Kota Kinabalu Court June 11, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony arrived at the Kota Kinabalu Court complex here to face money laundering charges involving the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).



He was accompanied by his lawyer, Martin Tommy.



Only three media representatives, including from Bernama, were allowed into the court room to follow the proceeding in line with the standard operating procedure and new normal to curb the spread of Covid-19.



The situation at the court complex is still under control with the police on duty to ensure a smooth proceeding and for those present to observe social distancing.



Yesterday, Peter, a contractor before joining politics, was at the Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for about three hours to give his statement on the case. — Bernama