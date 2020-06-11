Perak receives over 1,000 hotel bookings since Sunday

Among the destinations that received high number of bookings were Pangkor Island, Taiping and the Ipoh City. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 11 — The tourism sector in Perak has received 1,030 hotel bookings since the announcement of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee Chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said based on data collected by Tourism Perak, among the destinations that received high number of bookings were Pangkor Island, Taiping and the Ipoh City.

“There are about 100 registered hotel operators in Perak and as of today, 40 of them have started receiving bookings,” she told a press conference after launching the Post-Covid-19 Guidelines on Good Practices: SOP Compliance and Enhancing Tourist Confidence at a hotel here today.

On the guidelines, Nolee Ashilin said it was part of the state government’s initiative to ensure full compliance with the RMCO standard operating procedure (SOP) and to build tourists’ confidence.

“We are working with industry players to ensure compliance with the guidelines set such as using face masks, hand sanitisers and observing social distancing once tourism activities in the state resume operations,” she said.

Meanwhile Lost World Of Tambun (LWOT) general manager Nurul Nuzairi Mohd Azahari said Lost World Petting Zoo and Lost World of Tambun Hotel would be reopened to public beginning this Saturday.

He gave the assurance that the management would adhere to the guidelines set by the National Security Council which include taking visitors’ body temperature, making compulsory the wearing of face mask and not allowing entry of children below 12.

“We will also limit the number of visitors to only 8,000 people at any one time compared to a maximum capacity of 38,000,” he said, adding that the zoo will be opened daily from 11am to 6pm except on Tuesday. — Bernama